Free Chip from Slotland Casino on New Full Moon Slot

Take on the Night playing Slotland’s latest game Full Moon. There’s only two days left to Take on the Night and claim your Full Moon bonuses at Slotland.

Befriend the Werewolf for big wins when you claim up to a $50 free chip, 121% exclusive bonus and a 44% bonus for all games. The werewolves are out in force taking on the village while offering free spins, wilds and tons more excitement while hiding the treasures for themselves.

Free Chip

$50 free chip for all VIPs and $15 for all other players can be claimed redeeming promo code NIGHT. The free chip is valid on Full Moon only and can be redeemed one time. The max cashout is 7x the free chip amount for all players and 12x for VIPs. Wagering is 28x before winnings can be cashed out.

121% Exclusive Bonus

Deposit $50-$300 to redeem bonus code HOWLING for an extra 121% match to be played on Full Moon only. The code can be redeemed two times and is subject to 30x wagering.

44% Bonus

Deposit $5-$300 to redeem code MATCH44 for an extra 44% valid on all games. The bonus can be claimed three times per day and is subject to 26x wagering.