Free Spins at Mr Green on Arctic Sorcerer Gigablox Slot

Claim 20 free spins on Mr Green’s Game of the Week! Mr Green’s Game of the week is Arctic Sorcerer Gigablox, and we know what that means! 20 free spins for everyone to enjoy!

Mr Green really hopes you like your free spins icy-cold, because the 20 free spins offer is valid on the icy-cold new slot. Score some freezing wins and help the Arctic Sorcerer release his gemstones and mystical animal companions from the Arctic Blast when you trigger the bonus feature and secure yourself some huge wins.

To claim your free spins, you must opt in on the promotion page to be eligible. All free spins are credited on Arctic Sorcerer Gigablox only. The bonus can be claimed just once. One deposit of at least $20 is required for the 20 free spins.

Each free spin is valued at 0.20. All free spins are valid for seven days only. Winnings must be wagered at least 35x before a withdrawal can be made.

Mr Green welcomes new players with a 100% welcome bonus up to $100 with the first deposit. Play $20 on the casino games and 100 free spins will be available to claim as well. In addition, 20 days of 5 free spins will also be rewarded on various slots.