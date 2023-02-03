Get 150% + 25 Spins or a 100% + 25 Spins on Alien Wins

Join Cherry Jackpot and Receive Not 1 but 2 Special Bonuses on the Newly Released slot, Alien Wins. A 150% BONUS + 25 SPINS or Claim a 100% BONUS + 25 SPINS!

Brand-new slot alert over at Cherry Jackpot Casino! It’s a brand-new month which means brand-exclusive promotions and newly released slots over at Cherry Jackpot.

Alien Wins was just launched and to celebrate the newly launched game Cherry Jackpot is offering free spins and two introductory match bonuses worth up to 150%.

150% Bonus plus 25 Spins on Alien Wins

Redeem this special bonus game offer when you deposit $50 or more. Receive an extra 150% bonus plus 25 extra spins on Alien Wins. The bonus can be claimed one time only and is subject to a 40x rollover. The total maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10 per spin.

100% Bonus plus 25 Spins on Alien Wins

Redeem this special offer when you deposit $35 or more for an extra 100% bonus plus 25 extra spins on the brand-new slot, Alien Wins. The bonus is redeemable one time this month and is subject to 40x rollover. The total maximum allowed bet is $10 per spin while the bonus is active.

Join Cherry Jackpot today and claim the first player welcome bonus before taking advantage of these great casino game offers. An introductory offer of 400% up to 48,0000 will be offered to prospective players on their first and second deposits. Each deposit is matched 400% up to $4,000.