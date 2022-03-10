Get a 100% Match Bonus in the Weekly Boost at Ignition

What’s Up With Your Weekly Boost? Haven’t Got it Yet? Then Head Over to Ignition to Jump Start that Weekly Bonus Boost

Every week, Ignition Casino gives its players a 100% match bonus. The weekly bonus will keep the action going all week long, up to $1,000.

Here are the requirements to get the weekly bonus. You’ll get the 100% weekly match once you make your first deposit. Ignition will give you the weekly code in your cashier, so you don’t miss out on your next deposit boost. When you use a credit card, you get a $100 bonus, but if you use a cryptocurrency, you get a $1,000 bonus.

The bonus terms and conditions are that each week only one boost bonus can be claimed. You must play through 35x the bonus and deposit before you can withdraw your winnings. By forfeiting the bonus amount, any winnings associated with it will be removed when you request a withdrawal. You have to agree to the terms and conditions of Ignition Casino.

Start playing Ignition Casino now! You’ll get a 100% welcome match up to $1,000 for the casino, or 100% up to $1,000 for poker.