Get a 150% Reload Bonus Up to $1500 at Big Spin Casino

Keep your Winning Streak Going with Big Spin Casinos Remarkable 150% Reload Bonus up to $1500.

Big Spin is always giving their players bigger bangs for their bucks with special promos such as this one. First off, Big Spin Casino welcomes and offers all new players and amazing 200% welcome offer up to $1,000 with the first deposit. It’s after you become a new player when the exciting and phenomenal bonuses start rolling in.

The 150% reload bonus is claimable on all deposits that are valued at $45 or more. Promo code 150BIGSPIN must be entered before making the deposit in order to receive instant credit. Wagering requirements are 30x the bonus monies plus the deposit amount.

Big Spin offers more than just the two above-mentioned promotional bonuses. They host a ‘Player of the month’ award every month and blackjack and slot tournaments on a weekly monthly and yearly basis. Big Spin prides itself on hosting the best tournament parties around. Players can show off their competition skills and battle it out for the cash prizes, free spins and even trips around the world. Big Spins’ general bonus terms and conditions apply to all of their bonuses.