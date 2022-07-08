Get a 250% Mid Week Top Up at Desert Nights Casino

250% Hump Day bonus waiting for you over at Desert Nights Casino

Just wanted to remind everyone to take advantage of the Midweek Top-Up bonus over at Desert Nights Casino. Every week, on Wednesday, claim an extra 250% match up to $625.

There’s really no reason why not to claim the free cash, especially when there is no max cashout, whatever you win is yours to keep! Who said the middle of the week has to be boring or dreadful?

Midweek Top-Up

Bonus Playthrough Max. Bonus Promotion Name

250% 45x $625 250% Midweek Top-Up

Terms and conditions of the bonus is as follows; games allowed to play while the conditions are being met are Keno, Scratch Cards and All Slots. There’s no maximum cashout. The bonus can be claimed just once per day. The minimum deposit to qualify is $40. The bonus will be automatically credited as soon as the qualifying deposit is made and credited to your account.

Don’t suffer from the midweek blues, go play Desert Nights today! New players are offered not one, but two fantastic welcome bonuses. The first one is $10, no deposit required to test out the games and casino, and the second is $2,550 in welcome bonuses.