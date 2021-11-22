Get a $5 Free Chip for the Defenders Slot at Red Stag Casino

Snag a free chip, double comp points and a special match bonus for a new slot launch over at Red Stag

There’s a new slot in town over at Red Stag Casino, The Defender. Dragon Gaming has raised the stakes with online slot play with this game. The Defender offers free spins, bonus picks, multipliers, expanding symbols, wilds and tons more. Red Stag is so excited about the launch they are offering free chips to try it out, double comp points and a match bonus exclusively for the new slot.

$5 Free Chip for the Defenders Slot only with coupon code DF5. This bonus code is redeemable just one time.

135% Up to $50 Bonus with coupon code DF135. This bonus code can be claimed once also.

Earn double comp points all day long when you play The Defenders.

The minimum deposit to qualify is $25 when using Credit Cards and Crypto Currencies, and $10 for all other payment methods. The Free chip coupon has a $160 max cashout and a 40x playthrough. All promo codes are valid through November 21st only at 11:59pm. Other terms and conditions may apply.

Head on over to Red Stag today and try out the new game risk free, on the house!