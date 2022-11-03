Get a Free Spins Slunchbreak at Slots Million Casino!

Spend your lunch break with Slots Million during the week and grab yourself a sweet treat of free spins. The Slunch Break promotion is a popular one, and for good reason! Claim up to 80 free spins every day with a qualifying deposit.

For each minimum deposit of $20 you make between 11:00am through 1:00pm you will receive 20 free spins on Chilli Heat Megaways. Up to 4 Slunch Break free spin bonuses can be claimed each day, Monday through Friday.

Each of the Slunch Break spins you must claim within 24 hours of being credited. If the spins aren’t claimed or played you will lose them. All free spins are valued at .20 each. The maximum bet while the bonus is active is $3.00 per spin. All free spin winnings are subject to Slots Million’ bonus terms and conditions.

If you are looking to spend your day, and not just your lunch break with Slots Million, and are new you can claim the 100% welcome bonus up to $100 plus 100 free spins when you join and make your first deposit. This special promotion is valid for new players only.