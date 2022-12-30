Get up to $625 a Week Top Up Bonus with Desert Nights

Take a break and play Desert Nights Casino’s Midweek Top-Up bonus. Get a Boost of $40 or more by 250% up to $625

Take a break from all the holiday gatherings, cooking and shopping, and spend Wednesday playing Desert Nights Casino. Desert Nights is offering a Midweek Top-Up that will boost your deposit of $40 or more by 250% up to $625. What better way to relax from all the stress?

How to claim the 250% Midweek Top-Up

Create your account or log in. Head over to the cashier in the casino lobby, choose the 250% Midweek Top-Up from the drop down of available promotions, make your deposit and that’s it.

Terms and conditions of the Midweek bonus. There is no maximum cashout, games allowed to be played include Keno, Scratch Cards and All Slots. The bonus can be claimed with the first deposit of the day and is subject to Desert Nights terms and conditions.

New to Desert Nights? Join today and there will be a $10 free no deposit welcome free chip waiting, and $2,550 in free deposit offers. Deposit for the first time and Desert Nights will match it 100% up to $1,000, deposit a second time and it will be matched also up to $1,500. After completing the first two deposits a $50 welcome free chip will be credited.