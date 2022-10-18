Halloween Double Rewards Bonuses on Themed Slots

Celebrate Halloween Playing at Miami Club Casino and Receive a Special Double Rewards Treat, No Tricks Included!

Earn double rewards points when you play Miami Club’s Halloween themed slots this month for all wagers made on the games. Each month Miami Club offers double rewards on special games. This month earn double rewards when you play Haunted Reels, Zombie Invasion and Goblin’s Gold.

What do you do with rewards points? You cash them in for casino credits! As soon as you accumulate 2,000 in points you will be able to redeem for free bonuses. It doesn’t matter how much you wager on the games every bet is tracked on the hour every hour by the system.

Play any of the featured games and you will be on your way to earning your casino bonuses in no time. The more you play the higher the conversion rate for points will go up. For example; if you are a Flamingo status player you earn 1x the conversion rate whereas if you are on Millionaire’s Row level you earn 1.55x.

Get started earning your points and double points today! Miami Club will boost the first deposit 100% up to $100. This is a first-time playing deposit bonus that can be claimed with the first deposit and the next seven making the total new player welcome bonus worth $800.