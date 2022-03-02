iSoftBet’s $10,000 Tournament, Win a $1,000 at CasinoLuck

Here’s Your Chance to Make the Top 3 and Take Home at Least $1,000 in iSoftBet and CasinoLuck’s $10,000 Tournament

When you play iSoftBet’s $10,000 Tournament, you have the chance to make the top three and take home at least $1,000. To earn points toward the $10,000 prize pool, play any of iSoftBet’s qualifying games.

iSoftBet’s qualifying games include Crabbin Crazy, Win & Gold Digger Megaways and Colossus Hold. The tournament score depends on how many symbols you collect and how many points you earn. Crabbin Crazy gives you 10 points for every wild you spin, 5 points for the bonus and 2 points for the crab. Gold Digger Megaways earns you points when Gus appears, 5 points when wilds appear, and 2 points when gold nuggets appear. Colossus Hold and Win gets you 10 points for wilds, 5 points for helmets, and 2 points for the bonus.

FIRST PLACE: €2,500, SECOND PLACE: €1,500, THIRD PLACE: €1,000

Play these three iSoftBet titles: Crabbin Crazy, Colossus Hold, and Win and Gold Digger Megaways to earn the most points and win a top prize of €2,500! By collecting symbols and points along the way, players can win.

Cash prizes will be credited to winners on April 3rd. Prize rewards do not require wagering, and there is no maximum cash out.

To enter the iSoftBet $10,000 Tournament visit CasinoLuck today and join with a welcome bonus of 100% up to £$€150 + 150 Spins in Book of Dead.

Terms of Promotion

This promotion runs from 24.02.22 – 02.03.22 7AM GMT. Crabbin Crazy, Colossus Hold and Win & Gold Digger Megaways Tournaments rely on collecting symbols and earning points to get a chance to win: Points are Collected below: Crabbin Crazy: 10pts = Wild, 5pts = Bonus, 2pts = Crab (Crab symbol will only be counted during the base game) Colossus Hold and Win: 10pts = Wild, 5pts = Helmet, 2pts = Bonus Coin Gold Digger Megaways: 10pts = Wild, 5pts = Gold Nugget, 2pts = Gus Prizes will be awarded as follows: 1st place – €2,500 2nd place – €1,500 3rd place – €1,000 4th place – €750 5th place – €500 6th – 10th place – €200 11th – 25th place – €100 26th – 50th place – €50 Cash prizes will be awarded on 04.03.2022 No wagering will be required on bonuses.