It’s Easy-Win Cashback time over at Sloto’Cash Casino

It’s Easy-Win Cashback time! Earn 25% instant cashback when you deposit Monday through Wednesday and don’t claim a bonus, or 35% from Thursday through Sunday.

If you feel like playing with no requirements attached this Easy-Win Cashback Bonus is for you. Basically, the cashback bonus allows you to play twice with every deposit, instead of busting out and then redepositing. Who said losing isn’t rewarding? You always win even when you lose when you play Sloto’Cash!

Feel free to claim your cashback bonus Thursday through Sunday through Live Chat. Your cashback request will be credited within 48 hours. Please note, your account must have a zero balance before requesting the bonus. The minimum deposit to request is $10. All cashback rewards are subject to 10x playthrough and no max cashout.

Sloto’Cash even offers a little video tutorial to better understand the cashback rewards and how to claim.

New players can try out the casino with $7,777 in free welcome bonuses plus 300 free spins.

1st deposit- 200% match plus 100 spins

2nd deposit- 200% match plus 50 spins

3rd deposit- 100% match plus 50 spins

4th deposit- 100% match plus 50 spins

5th deposit- 177% match plus 50 spins