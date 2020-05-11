Its Monday Frenzy Again at Wixstars, Claim Your Freebies on Deposits

New Week, It’s a Monday Frenzy at WixStars Casino and Players Can Spin Free with Deposits. Enjoy a Winning Week!

It’s Monday and that means its Monday Frenzy when you play WixStars Casino. Every Monday, WixStars helps you kickstart your week with a bonus. Spin your wheels and go crazy when you make a deposit and it’s at least $30. Once you deposit 20 free spins for a game of your choice (Fairytale Legends: Red Riding Hood, Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Twin Spin or Warlords) will be instantly credited and ready to use.

If you are in the mood for more free spins just make a bigger deposit to receive up to 60 free spins. Deposits worth $100 will receive 40 free games and all deposits of $200 or more will receive the max of 60 spins. Make sure that after you make your Monday deposit that you claim your free spins. Free spins will expire 24 hours after being credited. Player deposits that have a bonus attached will have to wager the bonus plus deposit at least 35x before winnings can claimed.

Any free spin winnings that required a deposit must also be wagered at least 35x the amount of your free spins’ winnings. For example, if you win $25 total from your free spins winnings then you must wager those winnings 35x ($875) before those winnings can be cashed out.