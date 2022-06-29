Join Slots Empire for 245% + 55 FS Bonus on Caesar’s Empire

Celebrate Independence Day with free spins and a 245% bonus when you play Slots Empire

Celebrate Independence Day with Slots Empire this year. Join the rankings and claim a 245% match plus 55 free spins Caesar’s Empire. Cherish freedom and know dependence thanks to the legions that marched day and night. Caesar is sending out his own elite regiments to ward off all threats and bring back nothing but good fortune.

Bonus Code IRONBORDERS

Valid for 245% extra on top of your deposit plus 55 free spins on Caesar’s Empire.

Minimum deposit to claim the Independence Day bonus is $10 when depositing with Neosurf, $20 with BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT and $30 with Flexepin and Credit Cards. The bonus can be claimed up to five times. The max payout is 30x the deposit amount. The deposit plus bonus must be wagered at least 35x before a cashout can be requested.

First time playing Slots Empire? Join today and Slots Empire will match the first deposit by 220% up to $2,200. Deposit with Neosurf or BTC and the match will be boosted up to 240%. The welcome bonus can be claimed with the first five deposits for a total of $12,000 in welcome bonuses.