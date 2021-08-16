Join the Exclusive Wild Slots Club and Climb the Loyalty Ladder

Wild Slots Casinos loyalty program is WILD! Earn rewards points and climb the loyalty ladder with every game played and dollar wagered.

Become a New member at Wild Slots and earn a reward point redemption rate of 35 and fast cashout process.

Bronze – 25 free spins, reward point redemption rate of 30, fast cashout process and 5 Sunday free spins.

Silver – 50 free spins, reward point redemption rate of 28, fast cashout process, 10 Sunday free spins.

Gold – 50 free spins plus 50% extra x2, reward point redemption rate of 25, fast cashout process and 20 Sunday free spins.

Platinum – Extra 50% and $50 free chip, exclusive cashback offer, reward point redemption rate of 23, express cashout process, personal account manager and higher deposit and cashout limits.

Premium – Free $50 chip, upgraded deposit bonuses, exclusive cashback offers, express cashout process, 50 Sunday free spins, higher deposit and cashout limits and personal account manager

Prestige – Free $100 chip, 50 free spins, bonuses on all deposits, exclusive cashback offer, express cashout process, 50 Sunday free spins, higher deposit and cashout limits, personal account manager.

Start reaping the endless rewards with the loyalty program today! Join Wild Slots and start your journey with 100% up to $100 plus 100 free spins with the first deposit.