Let Success & Magic Happen w/ 150% 1st Bonus + 33 Spins

New month means new bonuses when you play Uptown Aces – May’s 150% 1st Bonus + 33 Spins, 200% 2nd Match Bonus + 33 Spins plus a $100 Gift + 33 Spins on top!

It’s a new month which means there are tons of new bonuses waiting to be claimed over at Uptown Aces. The weekly bonus chart is on fire with each bonus offering good will and vistas of luck like you’ve never seen before.

There’s even some added fun with a May’s Believe Package offering 99 free spins plus a $100 free chip token plus tons more including deposit match bonuses, more free chips and additional free spins.

Bonus Deposit Code Info

100 Spins $25+ EASYRABBIT 2x Daily (10x Roll Over!) Added Spins $25+ RUNWITHCOMPS-25 Trilogy Pack Double Comps 222 Spins $25+ PERFECTPAIR-1 Monthly Pack More Info (30x) 150% $25+ MAYBELIEVE-1 Monthly Pack +33 Spins (30x) 200% $25+ MAYBELIEVE-2 Monthly Pack +33 Spins (30x) $100 Free – MAYBELIEVE-3 Monthly Pack Complete Above 400% $20+ 400CASINO 1st Deposit! Up to $4,000! 100 Spins $20+ 100ADDEDSPINS 1st Deposit! Low Playthrough $125 Free $25+ 25EASYWIN125 1st Deposit! 500% Match

It always pays to play Uptown Aces! It all starts when you join. Uptown offers all new players $8,888 in welcome bonuses. The welcome package is good for slots, keno, scratch cards and real-series video slots. The minimum deposit to qualify is only $20.

May’s 150% 1st Bonus + 33 Spins, 200% 2nd Match Bonus + 33 Spins plus a $100 Gift + 33 Spins