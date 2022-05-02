Let Success & Magic Happen w/ 150% 1st Bonus + 33 Spins

Tanya L.
Weekly Bonuses

New month means new bonuses when you play Uptown Aces – May’s 150% 1st Bonus + 33 Spins, 200% 2nd Match Bonus + 33 Spins plus a $100 Gift + 33 Spins on top!

It’s a new month which means there are tons of new bonuses waiting to be claimed over at Uptown Aces. The weekly bonus chart is on fire with each bonus offering good will and vistas of luck like you’ve never seen before.

There’s even some added fun with a May’s Believe Package offering 99 free spins plus a $100 free chip token plus tons more including deposit match bonuses, more free chips and additional free spins.

 Bonus           Deposit           Code                                     Info

100 Spins$25+EASYRABBIT2x Daily(10x Roll Over!)
Added Spins$25+RUNWITHCOMPS-25Trilogy Pack Double Comps
222 Spins$25+PERFECTPAIR-1Monthly Pack More Info (30x)
150%$25+MAYBELIEVE-1Monthly Pack +33 Spins (30x)
200%$25+MAYBELIEVE-2Monthly Pack +33 Spins (30x)
$100 FreeMAYBELIEVE-3Monthly Pack Complete Above
400%$20+400CASINO1st Deposit!Up to $4,000!
100 Spins$20+100ADDEDSPINS1st Deposit!Low Playthrough
$125 Free$25+25EASYWIN1251st Deposit!500% Match

It always pays to play Uptown Aces! It all starts when you join. Uptown offers all new players $8,888 in welcome bonuses. The welcome package is good for slots, keno, scratch cards and real-series video slots. The minimum deposit to qualify is only $20.

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. Tanya handles all the latest casino bonus news.

