Mardi Gras Magic, 100% up to $5,000 + 55 Spins at Everygame

It’s Mardi Gras Madness at EveryGame – Play the Slot of the Month (Mardi Gras Magic) for Exclusive Bonuses

This month, Everygame Casino celebrates Fat Tuesday when you play Mardi Gras Magic. Each month, EveryGame chooses a special Slot of the Month that offers a special bonus to boost your bankroll while you play it.

During the month of February, the Slot of the Month is Mardi Gras Magic. Play this lively 25 payline, 5 reel video slot game and you’ll never tire of the festivities. With flashy prizes, wilds bursting with power, bonus features, and top awards, this game is packed with fun.

You can claim a 100% bonus up to $5,000 and 55 free spins with bonus code CARNIVALWIN2.

Terms & Conditions

This bonus offer is valid until February 20th, 2022.

Double comp points are valid for Mardi Gras Magic until February 28th.

For the extra 100%, a minimum deposit of $20 is required. All free spins winnings must be wagered a minimum of 10x. Deposit match bonuses are subject to standard wagering requirements.

All month long, Everygame is not only giving you an extra 100%, but they are also giving you double comp points on every spin made on Mardi Gras Magic.

With Everygames‘ Slot of the Month, you can party hard all month long. There’s a special welcome bonus for all new players. A 200% bonus will be credited to the first deposit up to $2,000 as well as 50 free spins when you use our exclusive bonus code CASINOWIN1.