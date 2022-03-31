Miami Club Casino’s Fantastic Rebate Bonus for Every Deposit

Miami Club has an offer for people who want to deposit without a bonus! With every deposit you make, you’ll get a 25% rebate.

Miami Club cares for its players regardless of whether they win or lose.

For the rebate to be available, you must have a balance of less than $1.00. Your rewards account must have fewer than 2,000 reward points account. You must also have no withdrawals pending.

If you want to receive your Rebate Bonus, just contact customer support and ask for a credit to your account. Depending on your qualification, you will receive the credit within 48 hours. Per deposit, you can only claim one bonus. There is a maximum of $200 bonus per transaction. Miami Club’s standard bonus terms and conditions apply to the bonus as well as the 20x wagering requirement.

The Miami Club will match 100% up to $100 of your first deposit if you prefer to claim a bonus with your deposit. Do you want more? Besides matching the first deposit, Miami Club will also match the next eight deposits.