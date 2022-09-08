Play for €10,000 at Wild Slots in Isoftbet’s Reel Race

Play for $10,000 in iSoftBet’s and Wild Slots Reel Race. Collect symbols and earn big points for a chance to take home the grand prize worth $2,500 or one of the other 49 prizes.

Start your race by playing Wild Slots from now through September 9th. Play iSoftBet’s qualifying slots; Wolf Canyon Hold & Win, Rising Samurai Hold & Win and Moon Spirit Hold & Win to earn points. The tournament promotion is based on collecting special symbols and earning points. The more points you win the faster you climb to the top of the leaderboard.

Points earned for each game are as follows; Wolf Canyon- Bonus 10pts, Moon 5 pts and Wilds 2 pts. Moon Spirit- Hold & Win- Wilds 10 pts, Chiefs 5 pts and Scatters 2 pts, Rising Samurai- Wilds 10 pts, Free Spins 5 pts and Red Warrior 2 pts.

Prizes

1st place- $2,500

2nd place- $1,500

3rd place- $1,000

4th place- $750

5th place- $500

6th-10th place- $200

11th-25th place- $100

26th-50th place- $50

Do you have what it takes to make it to the top of the leaderboard before your competition? Play Wild Slots today to get started. New players are offered a welcome bonus worth 100% up to $100 plus 100 free spins on the featured slot.