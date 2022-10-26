Play Halloween Themed Weekend Slots at Miami Club

Play Miami Club this weekend and grab some free play and double comps on the Halloween themed slots

The Halloween section over at Miami Club is anything but frightening! From the looks of the bonuses, it’s all treats this year and no tricks! Take a look at Miami Club’s Halloween themed games.

Grab $10 free to play iScream when you use bonus code MISCREAM10.

Play Goblin’s Gold through October 31st and earn double comp points for every wager.

Black Magic’s serving up some magic crystal wins with huge bonus potential.

All prizes are doubled when you trigger the free spins feature on Vampire Vixen.

Monster Money takes you on a Haunted House adventure with monsters lurking in the background and offering more treats than tricks.

Haunted Reels is also paying double comp points on all wagers made until Halloween.

Four Might Beasts is a brand-new slot to make its way to the Miami Club platform this month.

The Zombies are taking over the screens in a realistic manner when you play Zombie Invasion. Don’t let the horror with each spin terrify you too much especially when you earn x2 comp points.

The Wicked Witches delivers hours of gothic fun and excellent wins.