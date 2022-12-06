Play in Casino Extreme’s $3K Christmas Spirit Tournament

Play for a total prize pool worth $33,000 in Casino Extreme’s Slots Like Christmas Spirit Tournament
Casino Extreme is proud to announce the start of the Slots Like Christmas Spirit Tournament. Play for a total prize pool worth $33,000 just from playing your favorite slots, win or lose through December 31st.
The ultimate reward prize is $5,000 in cold hard cash. This is for the player who can out-beat their competition and rank number one on the leaderboard. The tournament will reward the top 100 players who earn the most points during the competition.
Points Calculation
Deposit $20-$49.99 to earn 1 point
Deposit $50-$99.99 to earn 5 points
Deposit $100-$199.99 to earn 15 points
Deposit $200 or more to earn 50 points
Earn 1 point for every $50 wagered on non-progressive slots. The player with the highest number of points earned will win the biggest reward. The leaderboard will be updated every 24 hours. All prizes will be credited on December 31st.
At least three deposits must have been made to participate. Cash prizes have no restrictions, but bonus prizes are subject to 40x wagering and 3x max cashout. The maximum allowed bet while completing wagering is $10 per hand.
