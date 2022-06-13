Play Slingo at CasinoLuck for a Chance at €5,000 Prize Pool

CasinoLuck’s and Slingo’s giving away a €5,000 prize pool again this week. Play qualifying games between June 7-14 to earn points.

CasinoLuck is giving away $5,000 in its Slingo June Tourney. From now through June 14th play your favorite Slingo themed slots and earn your way to the top of the leaderboard to claim your cash prize.

There’s 100 prize spots, enough prizes to go around for everyone. Play any of the qualifying Slingo games, for every $2 wagered you earn one point. The player at the end of the competition with the most points takes home 1st place worth $1,000.

Qualifying games include Slingo Reel King, Slingo Shark Week and Lucky Larrys Lobstermania Slingo. The leaderboard will appear in the games themselves so you can keep a close eye on your ranking.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $750

3rd place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $10

All cash prizes will be awarded to winning accounts on June 15th. There is no wagering requirement needed on any of the prizes.

Get started earning your points today! CasinoLuck will even help boost your start balance with 100% up to $150 plus 150 free spins on Book of Dead slot. This bonus is valid for new players only.