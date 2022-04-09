Play Slots Empire New Slot Thai Emerald with 100 Free Spins

Slots Empire has released yet another new game this month. Every time a new game is released Slots Empire always comes through with a special free spins bonus to try it out. Win 100 free spins to try out the new Thai Emerald when you deposit and play Slots Empire this month with bonus code JUNGLEGEM.

Thai Emerald is a 25 payline video slot that takes players on a majestic mission to help the Thai Prince take his throne back without the Royal Gems interfering while winning free spins, scatters, wilds, mystery stacked symbols and more.

Make sure to claim bonus code JUNGLEGEM before making a qualifying deposit so the free spins can be instantly credited. The minimum deposit is just $10 when using Neosurf, $20 for BTC, Flexepin, LTC, Ethereum, USDT and $30 for Credit Cards.

The maximum total bet while the bonus is active is $10. Max payout is 30x the deposit amount. Wagering requirements is a little different than Slots Empire’s regular bonuses.

Winnings from the free spins must be wagered at least 20x before winnings become cashable. Games allowed to be played with free spin winnings are Keno, Board Games, Slots, Real-Series Video Slots and regular Slots.