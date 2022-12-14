Play the Winterfest Slots Tournament for €2,500 Grand Prize

There’s a month-long slot festival at Casinoluck this Winterfest! Spin your favorite Blueprint Gaming/SYNOT slots to win €15,000 in prize money from December 19-26

The first Winterfest Tournament is here at CasinoLuck. Starting December 19th, spin the highest wins on selected Blueprint Gaming/SYNOT games for a chance to win a share of the first weekly $15,000 Winterfest tournament.

Play any of the Blueprint/SYNOT slots to score the highest points you can. Spin big wins and you will quickly move up to the top of the leaderboard. Make it to first place and you will walk away with $2,500 guaranteed.

The points are calculated by the sum of the single highest win in relation to your wager option for that spin. All scores are added up from all participating slots. Example, if you are playing a game betting $1 and win $5 then your score for that round is 5.

Prizes

1st place- $2,500

2nd place- $2,000

3rd place- $1,500

4th place- $1,000

5th place- $750

6th-10th place- $500

11th-15th place- $250

16th-25th place- $100

26th-50th place- $50

51st-100th place- $25

No wagering will be required on any of the prizes. All winners will be announced on December 27th. Players are limited to one win throughout the entirety of the Winterfest promotion.

Stay tuned for the second of four weekly tournaments starting December 26th.