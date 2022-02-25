Play Uptown Aces Casino and Receive a 25% Cashback

Love playing your favorite online casino without bonuses? If you do, Uptown Aces Casino offers 25% Cashback to players who match their deposits without bonuses.

It’s easy to get your Instant 25% Cashback. If you make a qualifying deposit, a deposit without claiming a bonus, just contact Live Chat and they’ll credit your account. Uptown Aces has 24/7 live chat support. It might take up to 48 hours for the bonus to show up, but most of the time it’s instant. Make sure your account has zero balance before you claim.

A $10 deposit is all you need to claim the cashback. Before winnings can be cashed out, all Cashback bonuses have to be played through 10x. There’s no max cashout on any of the bonuses.

Play Uptown Aces now! We’ve got the perfect new player welcome bonus for you if you like bonuses and prefer playing with them.

With the first several deposits, new players can claim up to $8,888, cashouts are unlimited. You’ll get 250% back up to $2,500 plus 100 free spins on your first deposit.