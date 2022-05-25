Play Your Favorite Slots and Win a €5,000 Prize Pool

Be Inspired and Play Your Favorite Inspired Slots at Next Casino’s May Promotion for a €5,000 prize pool!

Have you spun your favorite Inspired slot and placed in Next Casino and Inspired’s May tourney yet? There’s still time left to get your name across the leaderboard and secure yourself a pay spot, but you better hurry the tournament competition ends May 25th at 7am GMT.

How do you enter the competition? This is the easy part, just play any of the qualifying Inspired slots; Rainbow Cashpots, Gold Cash Big Spins, Reel Linking, Reel King and Reel King Megaways to earn points.

Points are earned by spinning the reels and gaining the biggest sum of a single highest win that you can. If multiple slots are played, then all games are summed up and the best scores will be tallied. Example, if you spin one slot betting $1.00 and win $5 then your populated score for that round is 5.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $750

3rd place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $100

Need a little boost to get you started playing the tourney? Next Casino has you covered! New players are welcomed with the current welcome bonus of 100% up to $200 plus 100 spins on Twin Spin.

Promotion Terms