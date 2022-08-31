Rebates, Rewards and Reload the Bankroll at Miami Club!

Want a Reload, Rebate, Reward? How About Exclusive Tournaments? Miami Club Casino Offers a Daily Bonus to All Players! Join Now to Claim these Special Offers!

There are always good things happening over at Miami Club Casino. Every day of the week every deposit is recognized with special deposit bonuses, exclusive weekly bonuses and more.

Weekly Special

Use coupon POBOYS to receive 150% up to $150 plus 45 free spins on Mardi Gras 5-reel.

Daily Deposit Bonus

The daily deposit bonuses are a great way to boost your daily bankroll to extend play time plus increase your chance of winning big. Depending on your player account level you can claim anywhere from 20% up to 45% on all deposits made throughout the day. The higher your player level is the bigger the match will be. The minimum deposit to qualify for the daily deposit offers is just $25.

Daily Reload

Daily reload bonuses are different from the daily deposit bonuses. The daily reloads offer match bonuses ranging from 70% up to 110% depending on which day of the week it is. Sunday- 110%, Monday 75%, Tuesday 70%, Wednesday 90%, Thursday 75%, Friday 100%, Saturday 85%.

It all starts when you sign up and become a Miami Club player. New players are offered a $800 welcome package. The first eight deposits are matched 100% up to $100 each.