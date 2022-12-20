Receive an Exclusive 25% Rebate on Real Money Deposits

Miami Club Casinos exclusive 25% rebate offer lets you buy credits without using bonus funds. You must have made a real money deposit and not already received a bonus.

Play Miami Club bonus free and receive a special Rebate Bonus. Not sure if you want to play with a bonus? No worries! Miami Club has everyone covered!

For all players who prefer to deposit without using bonus funds are eligible for a Rebate Bonus. This exclusive offer rewards 25% of your bonus-free deposit up to $200.

To qualify you must make a deposit without claiming a bonus. Your account balance must be less than $1.00 and have less than 2,000 rewards point. No pending withdrawal can be associated with your account either.

To claim just contact customer service and request the bonus reward. Don’t waste any time claiming, you only have 48 hours after your deposit to claim. The maximum bonus is $200.

All rebate credits are subject to 20x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. Only one bonus can be requested at a time. A subsequent deposit must be made before requesting another one.

Want to try out the games with a bonus and have never played Miami Club? Join today and Miami Club will match the first deposit, as well as the first eight. There is a 100% welcome match up to $100 available eight times.