Red Stag Always Has the Offers on Point, Join Now!

Have plans for the weekend? Red Stag has a few offers you can’t refuse to! Choose from a Game of the Week Offer to a Fantastic $2,500 BONUS + UP TO 500 FREE SPINS Welcome Offer!

If you don’t have plans this weekend, or if you do it’s okay, make sure to visit Red Stag Casino this weekend and play how you want! All weekend long until Sunday evening claim 105%, 140% and $20 free chips with your deposits once a day.

Coupon Code

SPIRIT105 is valid for 105% up to $420 once a day Friday, Saturday and Sunday

SPIRIT140 is valid for 140% up to $560 once a day all weekend long

20FREEBIE is valid for $20 free once a day after your second deposit of the day

The minimum deposit to qualify for any of the above bonuses is $25 when using Credit Cards and Cryptocurrencies, and $10 for all other options.

Claiming your bonus is easy just log into your account and head over to the cashier. Choose the payment method from the list provided and enter in the bonus code you wish to claim. Once your deposit is processed the bonus will be credited to your account instantly.

To claim the $20 free chip at Red Stag, you must contact support to receive the credit. Live chat is available 24/7.