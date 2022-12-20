Red Stag Rewards VIP’s for Loyalty and Pays You to Play!

Red Stag’s VIP Club is fit for a king! Welcome to your kingdom of wealth where all the action is at! Red Stag, by far, offers one of the most elite loyalty programs online.

Red Stag Casinos 6-tier program pampers players and rewards daily with cashback offers, deposit match bonuses, free bonus credits and more.

Beer Club – Earn rewards daily, 25% Chaser Bonus, Bloody Mary 85% Thursday’s, Sex on the Beach every Saturday for 100% extra.

Tequila Club – Earn rewards daily with 30% Chaser Bonus, $20 free Monday Mojitos, Bloody Mary 85% bonus every Thursday and Sex on the Beach every Saturday with 100% extra.

Rum Club – Earn rewards daily, 35% Chaser Bonus, $40 free bonus credit with Monday Mojitos, Martini Cashback worth 10% up to $500, 85% Bloody Mary every Thursday and Saturday Sex on the Beach with 100% extra.

Vodka Club – Earn rewards daily, 40% Casher Bonus, $45 free bonus credit with Monday Mojitos, Martini Cashback worth 15% up to $700, Bloody Mary every Thursday worth 85% extra and Saturday Sex on the Beach with 100% on all deposits.

Whiskey Club – Earn rewards daily, 45% Chaser Bonus, $60 free bonus credit with Monday Mojitos, Martini Cashback worth 20% up to $900, Bloody Mary on Thursdays worth 85% extra and Sex on the Beach Saturdays worth 100% on all deposits.

Champagne Club – Earn rewards daily, 50% Chaser Bonus, $75 free bonus credit with Monday Mojitos, Martini Cashback worth 25% up to $1,200, Bloody Mary Thursday’s with 85% extra and Sex on the Beach Saturdays with 100% on all deposits.