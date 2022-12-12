Red Stag’s New Year New Wins Wheel of Chance Tournament

Spend your New Year’s Eve playing Red Stag’s New Year New Wins tournament. The Red Stag team is proud to announce its latest tournament titled New Year New Wins.

There’s a $10,000 competition featuring one of the favorites; Wheel of Chance Quick Spin, and it’s sure to be a big one. Put your competition skills on display starting December 15th. You’ve got an entire month to strut your stuff and make your way to the top of the leaderboard.

There’s no telling what might happen, you might end the year with a big pile of cash! Play Red Stag today and prepare for a blast-off tournament at the end of the year! Don’t know how to join?

Getting started is easy. Just sign up and register. All new players are welcome at Red Stag, including USA players. Once you sign up, you’ll get a $2,500 welcome offer. You’re getting a 7-tiered bonus.

1st deposit- 275% match plus 100 spins

2nd deposit- 175% match plus 100 spins

3rd deposit- 100% match plus 50 spins

4th deposit- 175% match plus 50 spins

5th deposit- 100% match plus 25 spins

6th deposit- 150% match plus 25 spins

7th deposit- 275% match plus 150 spins