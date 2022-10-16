Showcase Competition Skills with a Grande Vegas Weekly Draw

Show off your competition skills or have a little luck winning the weekly draw when you play Grande Vegas

Enter in the Grande Midweek Raffle and join one of the Slot Tournaments over at Grande Vegas Casino for extra chances at some free cash.

Grande Midweek Raffle- deposit between Monday and Tuesday each week for a chance to win a nice mystery bonus worth up to $500. To join the raffle just make a deposit between Monday and Tuesday and a free entry will be awarded. Winners will be announced on Wednesday via email.

Slot Tournaments – Play against other players to show off your skills and have a chance to win some great prizes while doing so. Slot tournaments are available in the download version of the casino only. If you like a little competition the tournament schedule is packed full of competitions on a daily, weekly, monthly and special basis.

Some tournaments are free to join while some cost just pennies on the dollar. Each competition is guaranteed to payout and guaranteed to deliver tons of excitement.

Get started showing off your competition skills and to get in the weekly raffle by playing Grande Vegas today. New to Grande Vegas? New and existing players receive a 250% match up to $250 plus 100 free spins on Cash Bandits 3.