Spinfinity Celebrates Halloween w/33 Count Spectacular Spins

Spinfinity is Throwing a Halloween Party Bonus. The Trick is Your Treats! Get Two Bonuses, A Free Spins on Count Cashtacular and a Weekly Slots Bonus

Make your extra spins count when you play Spinfinity Casino! Spinfinity is celebrating the spooky season already with 166% extra bonus up for grabs as well as 33 free spins on Count Cashtacular and am 80% Weekly Slots bonus.

166% Slots Bonus + 33 Free Spins on Count Cashtacular

Tis the spooky season with an extra 166% bonus on top of your $35 or more deposit plus 33 extra spins on the featured spooky slot Count Cashtacular. The bonus can be claimed just once and is subject to 40x wagering. The total maximum allowed bet is $10. The bonus will be automatically removed when requesting a cashout.

80% Weekly Slots Bonus

Claim an extra 80% twice a day every single day when you claim the 80% Weekly Slots Bonus. The bonus can be used to play any of your favorite slot games Spinfinity offers. The minimum deposit for Crypto deposits is $10 along with an 85% bonus and $35 for all other methods.

Make your extra spins count! Try Spinfinity today to get started with your new player welcome bonus package worth a total of $9,000 over the first three deposits. Spinfinity offers one of the biggest welcome bonuses known to man with each deposit matched 300% up to $3,000 each.