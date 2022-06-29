There’s €15,000 Up for Grabs in CasinoLuck’s Slots N’ Bash

Another week of Slots N’ Bash & €15,000 tournament! You can win €2,000 if you play qualifying Play’n GO slots, like Merlin’s Grimoire. We’ll choose 150 winners!

There’s another $15,000 available to be won in CasinoLuck’s Slots N’ Bash promotion. Another week, another competition that you don’t want to miss. The Slots N’ Bash 2 Tournament is running from now until July 3rd.

To qualify just play any of the following Play’n Go slots; Rise of Merlin, 15 Crystal Roses A Tale of Love, Merlin’s Grimoire, Merlin and the Ice Queen Morgana and The Sword and the Grail. The players who score the highest moves on up the leaderboard.

Earning points is easy just score the single highest win in relation to your bet. For example, you spin the reels betting $1 and win $5 then your populated score is 5. All points are added up until the end of the promotion.

The top 150 players are guaranteed a prize with 1st place paying out $2,000 in cash.

Prizes

1st place- $2,000

2nd place- $1,500

3rd place- $1,250

4th place- $1,000

5th place- $750

6th-10th place- $500

11th-20th place- $250

21st-30th place- $100

31st-50th place- $50

51st-100th place- $20

101st-150th place- $10

