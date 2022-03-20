Top the Leaderboard in Royal Panda’s Quickspin Tourney

Check out Royal Panda’s Quickpin Tournament for a Chance to Win $3,000

Play the Adventurous Quickspin Tournament competition at Royal Panda today for a chance to win a share of the $3,000 prize pool!

You can play any eligible game and earn points when you bet at least 0.60. You get a score based on the best three single spin multipliers. Your score is divided by your win and bet. Your mission is to get as many points as you can before March 20 at 11:59pm. Some of the eligible games are Big Bad Wolf Megaways, Blue Wizard, and Warp Wreckers Power Glyph.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $500

3rd place- $300

4th place- $250

5th-7th place- $200

8th place- $150

9th-10th place- $100

Winnings are paid out in cash, meaning there is no wagering requirement before winnings can be cashed out. You will receive your prize within 72 hours of the promotion ending.

Start earning your leaderboard ranking now! Royal Panda will match your first deposit with 100% when you sign up and make your first deposit. The maximum bonus is $100.