Two Bonuses, 77% Lucky or $225 Top Up at CryptoSlots

Neon lights, retro vibes, and sky-high wins await you. This is the luckiest slot yet! With Triple 7s, you’ll get a Pick Me Bonus and up to 40 Free Spins. There’s also a chance to win 1,500x your bet!

Play CryptoSlots’ new classic slot with a lucky bonus plus a top up reward this week. Get ready for an all new classic, Triple 7s! CryptoSlots is excited about this release saying it’s the luckiest slot yet that’s ever been launched on their platform.

The neon lights, sky-high wins and retro vibe will keep you entertained with every spin, not to mention the 40 free spins bonus, expanding wilds, pick me bonus and a chance to win up to 1,500x your bet.

CryptoSlots is offering a limited time bonus deal for its players to try out the new slot. Play with a 77% lucky bonus and receive a special top up, up to $225.

77% Lucky Bonus

Make a deposit between $50-$500 and claim bonus code LUCKY777BONUS for an extra 77%. The bonus is valid for Triple 7s only and is subject to 35x wagering.

$225 Top Up

Make a deposit between $450-$600 to receive an extra $225, $250-$449 for an extra $110, $100-$249 for an extra $40 and $50-$99 for an extra $15 valid on all slots. Bonus code ALLSLOTS must be redeemed before making the deposit to be credited.

The bonus can be claimed up to two times per day and is subject to 35x wagering.