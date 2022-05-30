Two Great Bonuses at Spinifity to Close Out the Month of May

The month of May may be over, but the bonuses keep coming at Spinfinity. Cash in on Two Great Offers This Weekend with a 100% Monthly Slots Bonus and 65% extra plus 50 Free Spins

End the month of May the right way, with a 100% Monthly Slots Bonus and 65% extra plus 50 Free Spins on Dragon Orb at Spinfinity. Just because the month is about over, the bonuses keep coming!

These two great bonuses are available over at Spinfinity for the next couple days, don’t miss out!

100% Monthly Slots Bonus

Deposit and receive an extraordinary 1005 when you deposit $35 with all payment methods except Crypto. When you use Crypto you receive an extra 5% for a total of 100% with small deposit of $10. Wagering is 40x the deposit and bonus amount. The total maximum allowed bet is $10.

65% plus 50 Extra Spins

There’s no better way to end the month than with 65% on top of your deposits up to 5 times a day and to receive 50 free spins on Dragon Orb. Deposit with Crypto and Spinfinity will credit your deposit with an extra 5% making the total match bonus worth 70%.

Free spins are valid on the featured slot only. The total maximum bet is $10. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering.