VIP Program Exclusive Club for Players at CryptoSlots Casino

Play CryptoSlots and earn VIP status for generous bonuses, personal VIP manager, exclusive rewards and more

CryptoSlots’ VIP Program is second to none with a well-designed program that has nothing but the elite in mind. All VIPs are treated with an extra level of care and attention with exclusive ranks, top of the line bonuses, tons of extra perks and more.

As a VIP player every visit to the casino will have a chance to boost your wins with sky-high rewards waiting to be claimed daily. The dedicated VIP manager will go the extra mile to ensure your daily play and all other aspects of the casino meet your individual needs.

VIP Benefits

VIP Newsletter Rewards

Priority Customer Support

Generous VIP Welcome Bonus

Entry into the VIP club is by invitation only. How to earn your invitation is simple, just keep playing the games you love. The more you play the closer you are to being awarded VIP status. Any questions about how close you are to gaining your VIP status can be directed to CryptoSlots’ 24/7 customer support. Customer support is available via live chat, email and telephone.

Ready to gain VIP status and reap the endless rewards with nonstop pampering? Join and play CryptoSlots today to get started. CryptoSlots welcomes all new players with a 177% exclusive welcome bonus with all first-time deposits with bonus code MATCH177CSRP.