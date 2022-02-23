Win 100k in Playson’ Cash Blast Tournament at Royal Panda

Play for a Chance to Win One of 375 Cash Blast Prizes Playing Playson Slots at Royal Panda

There’s still time to join the 100K Playson February Blast Tournament over at Royal Panda. You can win one or several of the 375 prizes, with first place getting $5,000.

Play any Playson slot game at a minimum bet of $0.50 for your chance to win one of the hundreds of cash prizes. Daily cash prizes will be randomly awarded while you play one of the eligible games, so any bet can trigger one of the random cash blasts. A new phase of the promotion is now underway and will end on the last day of February.

Playson Promotional Eligible Slots

Buffalo Power Megaways

Diamond Wins: Hold and Win

Book of Gold: Multichance

Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win

Divine Dragon: Hold and Win

Buffalo Power: Christmas

Eagle Power: Hold and Win

Joker’s Coins: Hold and Win

Legend of Cleopatra Megaways

Solar Queen

Buffalo Power: Hold and Win

Solar Queen Megaways

Solar Temple

Wolf Power: Hold and Win

Visit Royal Panda today to play your favorite Playson slot! Royal Panda is offering all new accounts who make a first deposit 100% up to $100 as a way to get you started earning cash blast prizes.