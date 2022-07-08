Win a Share of $270,000 in Everygame Casinos Beach Party

Join the party when you hit the beach and win a cool share of the $30,000 in weekly giveaways during EveryGames’ Beach Party Promotion. From now through September 5th play for your chance to win one of the 300 leaderboard prizes given away every Monday.

Bonuses are worth up to $500 each. Plus, there’s more! Every Thursday there will be a special prize draw with 50 free bonuses worth anywhere from $20 all the way up to $150.

To qualify for your chance to win just make a qualifying deposit of at least $75 or more for the weekly Monday bonuses. Tickets can be earned for the Thursday draw when you deposit just $25. One point will be earned when for every $100 played on the games.

There’s no limit on how many bonuses you can win just play, earn your points and increase your chances!

Start earning your weekly entries today! When you join EveryGame and make your first deposit you will receive a 200% first time depositing match up to $2,000 plus 50 free spins. The only catch is that you must use our exclusive new player signup bonus code CASINOWIN1 to receive credit.

* The promotion runs from July 4th – September 5th, 2022.

* The $1,000 cash prize winner will be announced and credited on Tuesday, September 6th.

* A player must deposit and play $75 or more at Everygame Casino to qualify for the weekly Monday bonuses.

* A player must deposit $25 or more each week to qualify for the Thursday draw.

* Earn 1 point for every $100 you play on any game in the casino.

* Monday bonuses ($30-$500) are awarded to the top 300 players each week and are sent by email.

* If there’s a public holiday on Monday or any unforeseen issues or circumstances, Everygame reserves the right to award the prizes on Tuesday/the next working day or any other day of the week after the issues have been solved.

* Points do not roll over from one week to the next.

* Please note: Terms and Conditions apply.