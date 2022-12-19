Win Your Share of $1,500 in Cash with Slotland’s Weekly Draw

With Slotland’s Weekly Draw, you have the chance to win cash prizes up to $500 every week when you play at Slotland.

There is nothing wrong with a little extra cash on hand, especially with Christmas just around the corner! In an effort to reward 20 lucky winners for playing their favorite game, Slotland is giving away a total of $1,500 in giveaways for doing what they really enjoy doing.

In order to be entered, all you have to do is make a deposit and play. There is an opportunity for one ticket to be earned for each dollar deposited. Your chances of winning first place worth $500 are better if you have more tickets, which will increase your chances of winning.

Weekly Winners

1st place- $500

2nd-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $10

To cash out your winnings, you must wager all prizes at least 1 time before you can withdraw them. The winners will be notified via email and instructions will be provided on how to redeem their prize. Each Wednesday, the drawing will take place. The drawing will take place at the end of the week. The general terms and conditions of Slotland apply to all games.

To enter the next drawing, all you need to do is play Slotland today. For those of you who are playing Slotland for the first time, you can claim bonus code FREE33CSRP, which will give you 33 free spins plus a 200% welcome bonus on your first deposit up to $200. There is a maximum withdrawal amount of $100 for the free chip bonus when it comes to withdrawals.