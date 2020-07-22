Wixstars Hassle Free CashOuts are Safe and Quick!

Wixstars “No Fees For Any of Their Withdrawal Services” Play and Win in Confidence – Quick, Safe and Hassle Free

Cashing out your winnings when you play Wixstars Casino is always quick, safe and hassle-free. Wixstars prides themselves on always making sure the withdrawing of winnings process is simple enough to give players reassurance their winnings are in good hands, and soon to be in the hands of their players in no time at all.

Payment Method Expected processing time Credit/Debit Card Instant- up to 6 days Banktransfer 2 – 6 days Neteller/Skrill/Paypal Instant- up to 2 days Trustly/Rapid- Transfer Instant- up to 4 days EcoPayz Instant- up to 4 days

Wixstars’ cashout policy is very straightforward with terms and conditions as follows; deposits can be withdrawn before wagering requirements are met. When this occurs all bonuses and winnings will be removed. Minimum cash out amounts are $10 for all payment options besides wire transfers. The maximum amount a player can withdrawal is $7,000 per month, unless you are a VIP Platinum player. This amount is not applied to UK players.

As always, Wixstars is committed to CARE, Customers Are Really Everything, and they go out of their way to ensure each player receives professional support and the help needed. Any questions regarding the cash out policy or process can be directed at the Wixstars customer support team.