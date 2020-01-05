Latvia Launched its New Self-Exclusion Scheme January 1, 2020

Latvia citizens are now able to self-exclude themselves from participating in gambling activities for up to 12 months at a time.

The new self-exclusion program was established under the Gambling and Lotteries Law. How the self-exclusion program works is Latvian’s can submit a request in writing to the regulator or to the operator and includes both land-based and online gambling activities.

The Lottery and Gambling Supervisory Authority (IAUI) said that just in November there were a little more than 125 people that reached out and accessed state-funded support for their gambling related problems. This is why the initiative of the program is an important one that will continue to gain control on problem gambling in the country.

The IAUI released a small statement regarding the program saying the entire purpose of the register is to protect natural persons and the public interest to refrain themselves from excessive gambling activities. The IAUI concluded with the exclusion register applies to all statutory gambling and interactive lotteries. In other news, Lativa’s increase in land-based gaming taxes were included in the 2020 budget and took affect January 1, 2020 as well.