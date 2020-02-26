Lottomart Partners with FAST TRACK CRM to Power Their Player Engagement

26 February 2020, MALTA (Press Release) – Lottomart, the app-based lottery operator, have partnered with FAST TRACK to further their impressive player engagement offering.

Lottomart is a UK-facing lottery brand with a big focus on the player experience. The lotto betting app puts user experience at the forefront, and offers some revolutionary features such as a ‘boost’ function for lottery purchases.

Ashley Lang, CEO of Lottomart, said: “We are a technology-led company with ambitious plans for how we can really offer a different experience to our players. FT CRM will allow us to achieve everything we need, in an efficient way.”

FT CRM is a real-time player engagement platform that allows operators to streamline working processes across their organisation while providing exceptional customer engagement.

Simon Lidzén, FAST TRACK Co-founder and CEO said: “Lottomart are the type of operator that are a dream for us to work with: innovative and technology-led. The first thing you notice about their app is how much work has clearly gone into the user experience and we are looking forward to supporting them in building really interesting engagements on this strong foundation.”

About FAST TRACK:

Founded in 2016, FAST TRACK is an award-winning customer engagement technology and service provider. FAST TRACK provides the only CRM platform built specifically for iGaming. https://www.fasttrack-solutions.com/

About Lottomart:

Lottomart is a Gibraltar-based operator redefining lottery betting and jackpot entertainment. Its popular mobile app (web, iOS and Android) lets players bet on the world’s biggest lottos, and play exclusive scratch cards and slot games.