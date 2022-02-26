Lucky Race Awards $150 + 250 Free Spins for 30 Winners

Join the Lucky Race twice a day at 7Bit Casino for a chance to win free spins and cash

7Bit Casino’s Lucky Race gives you a chance to win $150 plus 250 free spins twice a day. Play your favorite slots every day of the week for free spins and cash prizes.

Every bet you place gets you closer to the Grand Prize, not just once but twice each day. The first race starts at 12:15 and ends at 23:59. All you have to do is play your favorite games to place in the top 30. You’ll go up the leaderboard faster the more you play. You win when you make the most bets.

You earn points for the spins you make, so if you bet $100, you get 100 points for that spin. Free spin winnings are subject to a wagering requirement of 30x, and free spins are subject to a wagering requirement of 45x.

Prizes

1st place- $50

2nd place- $25

3rd place- $20

4th place- $15

5th-6th place- $10

7th-10th place- $5

11th-12th place- 25 free spins

13th-17th place- 15 free spins

18th-23rd place- 12 free spins

24th-30th place- 8 free spins

Play 7Bit Casino and get a head start on the Lucky Race!

Terms and Conditions

The first Lucky Race starts on 23.10 at 12:00 UTC and ends up at 23:59 UTC. There will be 2 tournaments per day, each race lasts for 12 hours. To take part you should play any 7BitCasino slots. You may join the current race whatever time you start to play. Only real money bets are taken into account and provide you with a higher place on the scoreboard. No Bonus money bets are counted. The minimum bet to be counted is 0.0000027 BTC BTC / 0.1 USD / 0.1 EUR / 0.1 CAD / 0.1 AUD / 10 JPY / 1 NOK / 0.1 NZD / 0.5 PLN / 0.5 BRL / 10 RUB / 0.00035 BCH / 0.72 DOGE / 0.00094 LTC / 0.000042 ETH / 0.1 USDT / 0.17 XRP / 1.78 ТRХ. Participants are placed in order of their total amount of bets. The prize pool is $150 + 250 Free Spins per Race (lasting 12 hours). Just after the end of a Lucky Race the first 30 players at the scoreboard will be automatically awarded according to their places. The prize money will be given in USD. The scoreboard is updated instantly after each bet of any participant.