March Blackjack Quest Pays $100 for Series of Winning Hands

March 16, 2020 — St. Johns, Antigua (Press Release) – The monthly quest for cash is on at Intertops Poker this week. Blackjack players that collect a series of Natural, Colored and Clubs blackjacks March 16th and 22nd will get a $100 bonus on top of their winnings.

To receive an instant $100 bonus, they need one Natural Blackjack (Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit), one Colored Blackjack (Natural Blackjack with both cards same color) and one Clubs Blackjack (both cards clubs). They must also get two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game, twice.

“A lot of players come here just to play Blackjack or slots,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “But we also have a lot of poker players that enjoy a few rounds of 21 between poker hands.”

There are several types of Blackjack is found under the Lucktap tab in the Casino Games section of the site including Face Up 21, Double Draw Blackjack and Perfect Pair Blackjack. There is an optional re-draw on hand 15, 16 and 17 in Double Draw Blackjack and in Perfect Pairs Blackjack a natural pair pays 5:1, same-colored pairs pay 10:1 and a perfect pair (both cards the same suit) pays 30X.

Blackjack Quest bonuses must be wagered fifteen times and players have three days to play through. Details are available at [insert promo page]

Tomorrow is Intertops Poker’s $2000 GTD St Patrick’s Day poker tournament. Players can buy in to the Final March 17th at 7:00 pm EST or win a ticket in the last two $1 satellites held at 2:20 EST today and tomorrow.

Intertops Poker’s busy poker tables host all kinds of players from all over the world. There’s also a wide selection of casino games from three top suppliers.