Massachusetts Gaming Commission Reports Gaming Revenue of $47.3M

According to Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) Wynn Resorts and Encore Boston Harbor Casino Reported a Total Gaming Income of $47.3m in November

Casinos across the state showed low gaming revenues while other sectors expressed positive results. According to the report released by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Encore Boston Harbor Casino and Resort, a Wynn Resorts property, recorded an increase in gaming income of $47.3 million for the month of November. This total is $1.5 million higher than what was earned in October.

Encore Boston Harbor, over the past month, seen solid results with its slot revenues reaching a $22.8 million total beating its $500k figure. Table games earned $24.5 million in revenues which is the second-worst recording since the casino resort opened just five months ago. Encore Boston Harbor is hoping to see better results for its table games’ revenues since they cut the minimum table game bets to $15, down from $50.

MGM Resorts’, MGM Springfield didn’t have a good month. MGM reported its overall gaming revenues amounted to $19.9 million, $1.2 million lower from October’s final figures. Plainridge Park Casino was another reason the state only seen ‘modest’ results for the month. Its casino revenues dropped to $5.4 million, one of the lowest months recorded by the casino in four years.