Maverick Gaming Closed on its Acquisition of CC Gaming LLC

Maverick Gaming LLC closed on its acquisition of CC Gaming LLC, for the purchase and takeover of its gaming and non-gaming assets.

Maverick Gaming offers a total of 3,200 slot machines, more than 350 table games and owns more than 25 properties across Colorado, Washington and Nevada. The company was founded by two industry veterans.

Maverick said the gaming and non-gaming assets they will takeover include Grand Z Casino Hotel, Z Casino, Johnny Z’s Casino and Z Stop Convenience Store and Gas, all in Colorado. The acquisition will add 20 table games, more than 1,500 slots and 119 hotel rooms to the company’s portfolio.

The owner of Maverick Gaming, Eric Persson said the company is very excited to bring the Z Gaming properties to their gaming portfolio. They are committed to invest in their new properties and add value to the Denver, Colorado gaming market. This acquisition gives Maverick the opportunity to offer sports betting activities in two states and are looking forward to adding two more states in the coming months.

Details of the terms and conditions of the acquisition was not disclosed, but the transaction was funded with cash on hand and financing with HG Vora Capital Management.