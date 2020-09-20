Mechanics of the Slots RTP Explored  

Before you jump right in and start spinning the reels, it’s good to get to grips with the mechanics of how slots work and understand how the RTP of a game can affect the outcome of the game. Of course, we say the “mechanics” of slots, but modern slot machines and online slots aren’t mechanical anymore like they once were thanks to advancements in technology and the age of the internet. They utilise digital technology and are governed by an RGN which is an abbreviation for random number generator to ensure that when you spin the reels the outcome is completely random, making the game fair for everyone – learn more here.

Slots have advanced and changed so much over the years, so much so that they are almost unrecognisable to the classic mechanical slot machines that started it all, with many new slot machines and online slots being more akin to video games with their exceptional quality graphics and innovative gameplay.

What is RTP?

Although many modern slots may look very different from classic slots on the outside, they all operate in a very similar way at their core and have remained the same when it comes to RTP which stands for return to player, odds and payouts. This all relates to what chance players have of winning whilst playing slots.

Return-to-Player (RTP) and the house edge

You might have heard of the ‘house edge’ and ‘return to player’ or RTP before and the two are connected. The house edge serves to make sure that even if players win big jackpot prizes that in the long-run the casino will always make a profit as they have a house edge or advantage over players because if they didn’t, no casinos would be in operations as it would be too much of a risky business!

Although the RNG ensures that the spin of the reel produces a random outcome, the game will have certain odds which ensure the casino will always make a profit and this is when the RTP of the game comes into play. For example, many games have an RTP of around 95% which means that over a prolonged period of time, the casino will make 5% profit on average from that game. It’s important to understand that the RTP is only representative of the long-term outcome of the game and it based upon the probability of each outcome in the long run. The good news is that RTP will help you to decide which game to play as it will reveal which games have the best odds. All online slots will state the RTP of the game in the description so you can make an informed decision on which game to play by taking the RTP into consideration.

In the short term, it’s all down to luck but in theory, if a slot has an RTP of 95%, this would mean that £95 of every £100 gambled on the game would be won by the players and the £5 would be profit for the house. However, this is theoretical and there are no guarantees that you would win £95 of your £100 spent – unless lady luck is on your side!