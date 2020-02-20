Metric Gaming Provides Sportsbook to Campeón Gaming Partners

20 February 2020 – London (Press Release): Metric Gaming confirms sportsbook launch for SvenPlay.com, Campeón Gaming Partners’ Scandinavian focussed Pay N Play® casino and sports betting brand.

Having recently secured the Best Affiliate Program: Casino award at the 2020 iGB Affiliate Awards, Campeón Gaming Partners has added Metric’s challenger sportsbook to the SvenPlay brand, an extension of the successful SvenBet brand.

Through an existing partnership with Together Gaming, SvenPlay’s customers already benefit from some of the best casino game and content providers available, with the convenience of Trustly’s instant, hassle-free deposits and withdrawals.

Speaking about the successful launch, Metric Gaming’s CEO Martin de Knijff said:

“We are excited to partner with a forward-thinking and fast-growing group like Campeón Gaming Partners who are quickly developing a reputation for excellence across the industry.

Contributing to an ambitious multi-brand, multi-jurisdictional strategy like Campeón’s is precisely what we’ve built Metric’s technology to achieve.

We are grateful for the trust shown in us to help bring this strategy to fruition and are eager to contribute to the impressive momentum Campeón Gaming has already achieved, beating larger, more established brands.

SvenPlay will benefit from a fully localised, best-in-class sportsbook proposition. Crucially, this includes pricing autonomy for every market, every selection on the sportsbook. This is so important for international operators these days. There’s little value operating a multi-brand strategy and offering the same product across those brands, as would be the case with traditional providers.”

Campeón Gaming Partners Co-Founder and CFO, Avraam Tosounidis added:

“Constantly growing and expanding, Campeón has now added SvenPlay to our group of brands, playing an important part of our strategy, as we aim to reach a wider set of geos through distinct, licensed domains, while continuing building our market share in Scandinavia.

The sportsbook is a crucial vertical to achieve our plans and we are pleased to have added a high-quality option for our customers, fully customised to our needs. This complements our best-in-class Casino and award-winning marketing capabilities to create a formidable proposition.

We have been impressed by Metric’s product vision and execution and look forward to a long-lasting relationship between two disruptive businesses.”

Metric Gaming is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and holds a Type 2 Gaming Licence from Malta’s Gaming Authority.

For more information please visit www.metricgaming.com

About Metric Gaming:

Metric Gaming is a sports betting software provider to the iGaming industry. Founded by World Poker Tour champion Martin de Kniff and former Executives of some of the most successful operators in the industry, Metric was established to solve the biggest challenges facing the B2B sector.

Operating a multi-tenant platform that affords each tenant independence over the rest, Metric’s Modulus platform provides unrivalled customisation capabilities and market leading betting products and features to its customers. These capabilities allow Metric’s customers to deploy richer, more diverse and distinctive product propositions quicker and cheaper than any alternative solution on the market today.